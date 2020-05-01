Local ‘Adopt a high school senior’ supports class of 2020

(WWLP) — ‘Adopt a senior’ is trending on Facebook and across the country – and now one local mom is asking others to join in on the support.

Like many other high school seniors, Crystal Rondeau’s daughter Lili had her final year of high school in Monson cut short due to COVID-19.

“This was something my daughter could look forward to,” said Rondeau. “Something for her and her friends. They’ve been very disappointed… missing senior trips, graduation, prom all these great memories that you and I have.”

But social media is helping to change that. On Facebook Rondeau found a group that adopts a senior – she became so inspired that she created a local page. It’s garnered more than a thousand followers so far, including Tracey Howell of Belchertown.

“Just to give them congratulations, a card, a gift,” said Howell. “Just to let them know that they are appreciated and what they are going through considering COVID-19 and their graduation isn’t going to be what it is normally.”

So how does it work? Parents and students can join the group, post pictures, and give a bio on themselves – ranging from personal interests to colleges they plan to attend.

Other people can then adopt that senior and begin supporting them through uplifting gifts or encouragement.

If you are interested in adopting a senior click here.