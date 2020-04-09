Local auto group helping to feed health care workers during pandemic

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues, many local businesses are stepping up to help those on the front line.

The Tommycar Auto group in Northampton is helping to feed health care workers. Northampton Volkswagen is one of the dealerships that are part of the Tommycar Auto Group.

Members of the Tommy Card Rewards loyalty program were able to donate up to 50 reward points and the TommyCar Auto group matched the points in dollars.

The money was used to purchase meals from local restaurants to feed health care workers at Baystate Medical Center.

In just three days, they raised more than $5,000 and they’ve already started another initiative.