Staying safe in summer heat despite coronavirus risk

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Covid-19 pandemic has carried into the summer. But it hasn’t stopped local residents from heading to the beach.

“Some still take it as ‘oh it’s no big deal.’ It’s out there, it’s serious. I feel safe now, if it was back in March, I’d say no,” Betsy Skwira of Chicopee told 22News.

Mask wearing is considered one of the best ways to keep the virus from spreading at public places. But wearing a mask can make you sick in the extreme heat.

According to health experts, wearing a mask for a long time in the heat does put you at risk for heat-related illnesses. At Hampton Ponds, they advise everyone to wear a mask when you can’t safely social distance.

Most people were not wearing a face covering at Hampton Ponds in Westfield Saturday. But many made sure to keep their distance.

“I have my mask,” said Skwira, who assured she’s taking Covid precautions during this pandemic. “Making sure I keep my distance, and when I go in the water, keep my distance away from people.”

If you do need to wear a mask for a longer time, ensure you stay hydrated. Also take breaks from the sun, by seeing shade or air conditioning. This especially applies to people with underlying health conditions, the elderly, children, and those more susceptible to the heat.