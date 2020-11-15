Local breweries brace for winter during a pandemic

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Almost every table was taken on the rooftop Saturday night at Northampton Brewery. Guests were enjoying a glass of beer with the heaters on and tarps to keep out the wind.

Chris McCarthy is the manager at Northampton Brewery. He says outdoor dining typically goes into mid-October but with some modifications, they hope to keep the rooftop open until the snow flies.

“For a lot of people [the brewery is] the heart of the community and we’re trying to keep it beating as long as possible,” he told 22News.

Brewery-goers also have the option to take things inside. Northampton Brewery bought air filtration systems to keep things clean.

“We’re trying to make things as safe as we can inside,” he said. “But we know there are some people who just don’t feel comfortable inside. And so we’re going to give them that option as long as we can.”

However, as cases continue rising, the brewery is thinking ahead by taking a look at what worked during the height of the lockdown.

“[We’ve had] IPA dinners or Zoom tasting classes. Things that we can say we had fun doing and we think that we could implement things possibly,” said McCarthy.

Northampton Brewery is also looking into modified delivery or even a beer subscription service.