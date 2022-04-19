SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new ruling from a federal judge means mask mandates can be dropped on flights. So what does that mean for other forms of transportation?

Amtrak Trains saying they will not require masks. Meanwhile, bus companies in our area are dropping the requirement as well.

Springfield-based Peter Pan Bus Lines announced Tuesday they will no longer require employees or passengers to wear a mask. That’s while boarding, riding, and disembarking their coaches. Now, Pioneer Valley Transit Authority told 22News it will also no longer require masks on board.

Masks have been required for transportation since the early days of the pandemic, but not everyone is happy now that the requirement is being removed.

Melissa York of Agawam told 22News, “People are gross, you know? People are really, really gross. There are a lot of people who cough. The stores you can always move back and move away from people and stuff but you can’t on the buses and the planes and the trains.”

Both releases from PVTA as well as Peter Pan came with a reminder, that while the mask mandate is being dropped, you still have the choice to wear a mask.