Local businesses adjust to new Massachusetts COVID-19 guidelines

(WWLP) – Friday marks the beginning of new statewide COVID-19 restrictions that includes a stay-at-home advisory and an earlier closing time for businesses.

Massachusetts has been going through ways to re-open during this pandemic but businesses will be required to close at an earlier time.

Gyms, restaurants, entertainment venues, and liquor stores will be required to close by 9:30 p.m. In addition to the early business, closures, residents will be advised to go home earlier as well.

Governor Baker’s new set of guidelines asks everyone in the state to stay in their own homes between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Indoor gathering limits have shrunk back to 10 people and outdoor gatherings are capped at 25 people.

Masks must now remain worn even if you’re more than six feet from others. Massachusetts reported more than 1,800 new cases on November 5th. The most we’ve seen since June 1.

“They should follow it because it’s getting worse. They should follow rules and put their masks on like they’re supposed to,” Bob Filipiak of Chicopee said.

However, some businesses are trying to think of new ways to adapt to these changes.

With the beautiful weather we’re having today and expected to have over the weekend, Center Square Grill is hoping outdoor dining can help offset the loss of the late-night crowd. They’ve even installed greenhouses so customers can eat outside in colder temperatures.

“We put up a couple of greenhouses outside and we have more coming in and some bubbles you’ve seen at MGM. It will be heated and sanitized after each use,” William Collins, Owner of Center Square Grill told 22News.

How will all this be enforced? Businesses violating their 9:30 p.m. closing time and private gatherings of more than 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors will receive a $500 fine. Violations of mask-wearing will result in a $300 fine. Part of these guidelines are just an advisory for residents so that can’t be enforced.