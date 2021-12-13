Local businesses in Springfield awarded ARPA funding

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno and Springfield’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) team announced funding awarded to small businesses.

The city’s ARPA advisory committee reviewed request for proposal applications and awarded a total of $254,000 to five small businesses. According to a news release sent to 22News from the Office of Mayor Domenic Sarno, the funding was awarded to minority owned businesses, three African-American/Black, one Hispanic and one Asian.

Phoenix Records Tapes Cultural Accessories: $30,000

Jackson Security LLC: $75,000

Wellspring Harvest Corp.: $64,000

Felix Breakfast and Sandwich Shop, LLC: $50,000

Urban Gear Inc.: $35,000

“I am very pleased to announce this initial round ARPA RFP awards. I want to thank our ARPA team for their continued dedicated efforts on turning around these RFP as quick as possible. As stated, we wanted to get this life-line funding out ASAP. These initial awards are just the start of many more to come from all of our seven designated categories. I appreciate these small businesses and their continued belief and investment in the City of Springfield, of which all are minority owned businesses.” Mayor Sarno

ARPA Advisory Committee member and City Council President Williams stated, “I want to thank the ARPA team for their continued efforts in reviewing and awarding this initial round of applications for ARPA RFP funding. I am proud to report that all five of the awardees and over $250,000 will be going to minority owned businesses, which will have a tremendously positive impact upon these small businesses. I am looking forward to continuing to work with Mayor Sarno and his administration as we continue to move forward in awarding future awardees and getting this much-needed funding out into our community.”

ARPA Advisory Committee member and City Clerk Gladys Oyola said, “I am thrilled with the diverse group of recipients that have been awarded in this initial round of ARPA funds. Investing in these small businesses is an investment in Springfield’s vibrant future.”

The City of Springfield received $123.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding in support for enhancing projects, programs, and initiatives across the city. Mayor Sarno identified seven categories for those interested in submitting requests for proposals that include: