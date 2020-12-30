Local businesses to take financial hit as COVID-19 limits New Year’s celebrations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New Year’s Eve is right around the corner and usually, businesses are beginning to prepare for a long, busy night but, not this year.

Limo services are really suffering right now and with no New Year’s Eve parties, it’s making it even worse. Deluxe limousine in Agawam is usually preparing for their busiest night, New Year’s Eve.

Providing dozens of trips to local casinos, even going as far as Times Square, but this year, for the first time in the Deluxe’s 24-year history, there are no reservations for New Year’s Eve.

It’s not just the holidays that have been tough, the whole year has, forcing them to get creative.

“One being transportation for the elderly who would count on public transit,” said Ed Der Serkis, owner. “In addition to that we’ve partnered with funeral homes in the local areas to transport the families of the deceased particularly in inclement weather.”

Deluxe is still offering services for New Year’s Eve. If anyone needs a safe ride home, they say they can provide one. The company said all vehicles are cleaned and disinfected and drivers must wear a mask.

Many traditional celebrations can’t happen this year or have been changed.