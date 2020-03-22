Local churches are now holding Sunday mass online

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a whole new world for the faithful in Massachusetts.

Governor Baker’s emergency order forced churches to close to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. A parishioner at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in East Longmeadow lost their loved one to the virus.

“Just this morning, one of our parishioners, his son-in-law passed away from COVID-19, so this is a real situation and there is real danger,” said Peter Swarr, Chief Pastor at St. Mark’s. “We believe what God is calling us to do in this situation is to bring people together and give a sense of hope that we are not alone in the midst of this.”

St. Mark’s is now holding “virtual masses” online to keep hope alive and their faith strong. Parishioners can sing along to psalms, and follow along with Pastor Swarr in prayer.

St. Mark’s turned their sanctuary into a television station. They live streamed their Sunday service on Facebook and YouTube and their parishioners could leave comments in real time.

Pastor Swarr said he understands the importance of practicing social distancing, but he’s preaching to his parishioners to stay connected to the community.

He told 22News, “We are maintaining social connection as deeply as we possibly can because as Christians that’s important to us.”

Click here to access St. Mark’s live stream church services.

