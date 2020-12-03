Local churches taking extra precautions with COVID-19 cases on the rise

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Coronavirus cases have been on the rise again and Governor Baker says that’s also been the case at church.

Clusters of the virus were linked to houses of worship, and that has increased concerns about attending mass, especially during Christmas time.



“I personally feel uncomfortable in a large crowd, and I think this time in the pandemic, has given us a chance to do deeper reflection about our faith,” said Rochelle Benoit of Southampton.

Westfield’s Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament is proud to report no covid outbreaks as a result of their masses



“We’ve had great success in people coming and no cases reporting being sick after being here that we know of I think that says a lot,” said Fr. Dan Pacholac, Pastor of Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament.



Christmas is typically one of the busiest times of the year for churches, and a lot of the times you’ll see the pews completely full. But this church in Westfield already has a plan in place to limit the large crowds. Fr. Pacholac showed us their new-look parish hall, which will be holding some of their Christmas masses. They also purchased six air purifiers to help keep the air clean. And for those not comfortable coming inside for mass, they can follow along on the radio.



“So if people want to sit in their cars and come to the chapel doors to receive communion they can have the bet of both worlds,” said Fr. Dan Pacholac.



Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament will not be holding a midnight mass, but they will be having a smaller 10pm mass on Christmas Eve.