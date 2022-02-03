Local communities continue mask mandates despite no statewide mandate

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- While local communities have been re-implementing mask mandates due to the highly contagious omicron variant, Governor Baker isn’t budging, not willing to issue a statewide mandate.

Instead Baker continues to use the wording “mask advisory” for indoor public spaces, instead of “mandate.” Because of this, face covering rules vary by town.

Locally, western Massachusetts’ biggest city Springfield has an indoor mask mandate in place, but many others do not so it can be confusing.

“Even if the mandate goes out I recommend everyone use them because it’s the best way to keep COVID away.” said Carlos Santiago who lives in West Springfield which doesn’t have an indoor mask mandate.

22News has compiled a list of towns that have mask mandates here.