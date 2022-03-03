NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – This week local communities have begun to enter the new phase of pandemic, as more towns remove their mask mandates and remote workers began heading back to in-person work. It’s a toss-up, some people think the mandates are being removed too soon, while others, want to get back to the new normal.

Laura Arpiainen of Northampton told 22News, “I would just feel like it would be a shame to give up right at the finish line, and kind of then having another surge.”

It’s been two years since the pandemic began, and now there’s a talk of transitioning to an endemic. As towns like Springfield, Longmeadow, and Hadley drop their mask mandates, some people are concerned about what loosening restriction now could mean as we head into spring.

“We’re getting to the other side of it,” Dori Ostermiller of Northampton said. “It feels justified that people are done, they are ready to be done with the masks. This particular moment it feels a tiny bit premature to me.”

There’s still a mask mandate in Northampton as we enter the new phase of the pandemic, so people are still apprehensive about dropping the mandates while others are ready to get back to the new normal. Northampton has seen 82 COVID cases as of February 26th, with a positivity rate of just over 1%.

“I’m personally really glad that Northampton still is requiring masks,” Arpiainen said. “I guess I don’t feel like it’s such a big deal. I would personally hang on to the mask until let’s say early April when the weather starts to warm up.”

Northampton officials have yet to announce whether they would remove their mask mandate while in Springfield the mandate was removed this past Monday.