Local contractor coordinating face masks donations for Baystate Health

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The demand for surgical masks continues to rise. Now people are being asked to donate masks if they own ones specifically for health workers.

Adam Quenneville of Adam Quenneville Roofing and Siding is coordinating an effort to get local contractors to donate their masks to Baystate Health.

They are specifically looking for N95 Surgical Respirator masks with NIOSH on the labeling because they are one of the most effective. You can also donate protective eye-wear.

“We’re hearing that nurses and doctors are having to reuse masks and that can be dangerous for them of course,” said Quenneville. “They’re the ones on the front lines taking care of everybody. I think it’s important to get them the masks they need first before they’re given out to anyone else because they’re the ones at the end of the day that are protecting us.”

For more information on where you can drop off surgical masks call Mary Persaud of Baystate Health at (413)-695-0944 or email her at Mary.Persaud@baystatehealth.org