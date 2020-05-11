Local diaper bank provides free diapers to low-income families during COVID-19 pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource Energy company has donated $2 million to nonprofit organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic, including a local organization in the Berkshires.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the Berkshire community has launched a diaper project that provides free diapers to low-income families with children. In efforts to help, the energy company has donated through the Eversource Foundation to organizations like BCDP in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire.

“Supporting the Diaper Bank and diaper drives is a great way to help families and children especially as we continue to cope during this pandemic,” said Community Relations Specialist Melissa Hancock.

Infants use more than 200 diapers a month and no state or federal child safety program provides funds to help families purchase them. “With unemployment on the rise, the need is increasing so this grant is very timely,” said Berkshire Community Diaper Project President Dr. Marie Rudden.

The diaper bank is distributing free diapers to many local businesses including Berkshire YMCA in Pittsfield, Family Resource Center in North Adams, Salvation Army, CHP/Berkshire Pediatrics and more.