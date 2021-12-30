Local doctor recommends wearing surgical masks instead of cloth coverings

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With cases of the Omicron variant on the rise, health leaders are urging everyone to mask up to stop the spread.

Health experts are also now recommending ditching cloth masks and opting for a surgical mask instead, with Omicron becoming the dominant strain in the U.S. In a CDC study, they noted that the filtration effectiveness of cloth masks is generally lower than that of medical masks and respirators, however cloth masks may provide some protection if well-designed and used correctly. That means covering the nose and mouth.

22News spoke with Chief of Infectious Diseases at Baystate Medical Center, Dr. Armando Paez, about what makes surgical masks more effective than cloth masks, “The surgical mask has an outer layer where its waterproof. So, not only are the surgical masks preventing droplets from the person out, but it also protects the wearer of the mask from a liquid or droplets going through the mask.”

Dr. Paez also recommends N95s over cloth face coverings, but double masking, using one of each, is also a good way to go. Even if you are vaccinated, its important to limit COVID transmission, which could help reduce hospitalizations.

Even though symptoms from Omicron tend to be more mild than Delta, those with underlying medical conditions could still be at risk for severe illness.