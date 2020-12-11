Ethical implications of state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP)- A COVID-19 vaccine will be in Massachusetts later this month, and we now know who it’s going to first.

Gov. Baker laid out a three-phase plan, with health care workers, first responders, and the most vulnerable residents being at the top of the list.



The federal government approved Massachusetts vaccine distribution plan, but some are questioning why the state is prioritizing certain populations over others. Incarcerated individuals would be included later in Phase 1, and a local doctor and ethics professor explained why ethically that makes sense.



“Medicine at its best has never treated patients on what medicine thought they deserved, but based on what they needed,” said Dr. Peter DePergola, Executive Director of the St. Augustine Center for Ethics, Religion, and Culture at Elms College. He is also Baystate Health’s Chief Ethics Officer.

The Hampden County Jail reported 79 COVID-19 cases among inmates at the beginning of December.

Dr. DePergola told 22News the risk for covid-19 infection is much higher at jails and homeless shelters, since people have to live close to one another. And he said people need to eliminate the idea that the state is experimenting the vaccine on these groups.



“The reason we are allocating vaccines to vulnerable populations is not because we have not tested the efficacy of the vaccine,” said Dr. DePergola. “These have endured significant safety trials and are safe.”



The general public isn’t due to receive the vaccine until at least April. Click here to read the state’s three phase plan for the COVID-19 vaccine.