Local doctors discuss potential COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer’s COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. On Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, Pfizer said an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another U.S. pharmaceutical company has announced overwhelming success for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

The drug company Moderna said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine is proving highly effective in a major trial, as the coronavirus is now killing more than 8,000 people a day worldwide. The company said its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from Moderna’s ongoing study.

Last week, Pfizer announced that early data shows its vaccine is more than 90% effective against the disease.

Now, both companies are on track to seek permission within weeks for emergency use right here in the U.S.

Mercy Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer Robert Roose talked to 22News about the potential distribution locally.

“Once they become available we will be looking as a system, how do we deploy, how do we look at the data first and foremost to ensure it’s safe and effective and how do we deploy it in an approach that targets people at risk first”, said Dr. Roose.

In Moderna’s trial, 15,000 study participants were given a placebo, which is a shot of saline that does not affect them.

Over several months, 90 of them developed COVID-19, with 11 developing severe forms of the disease. The company says its vaccine did not have any serious side effects.

“The vaccine is not the sole solution. Moderna has 20 million doses already developed that they are earmarking for distribution in the United States. And if the DFA approves that could begin in late December. But we need billions of doses of this vaccine,” said Dr. Keroack.

Moderna plans to apply to the US Food and Drug Administration for authorization of its vaccine.

Dr. Keroack believes if all goes according to plan there could be a vaccine out by the spring.