Local doctors support Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As Phase 2 continues in Massachusetts, Pfizer’s and Moderna’s two-dose vaccines are still all we have.

However, doses have been limited, so having another vaccine in the mix like Johnson & Johnson could be the answer.

“It uses an inactivate viral vector to introduce the spike protein messenger to introduce the gene and then your body will make the spike protein,” said Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Megan Gallagher at Baystate Health.

Dr. Gallagher said it’s the same technology that was used for the Ebola vaccine. In the clinical trials, Johnson & Johnson was 72 percent effective in the U.S. at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 symptoms. Also, there were no instances of death or hospitalization after being vaccinated.

Even though Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a lower efficacy rate, you would only have to go to a vaccination site once since its a single dose. So that’s why infectious disease experts believe it will help us defeat this pandemic faster.

“Even if the vaccine can bring it down to the level of a cold, that is still great progress because at the end of the day, if COVID-19 just turns into the common cold, I will certainly take that over where we are right now,” said Dr. Gallagher.

And since Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine doesn’t have to be stored in really cold temperatures, it’ll make it easier to vaccinate people in areas where those freezers aren’t accessible.

If the FDA follows the same timeline as for the first two vaccines, the FDA could come to a decision on Johnson & Johnson by the end of the month.