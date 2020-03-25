Local first responders receive free meals from MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt life in western Massachusetts, MGM Springfield is helping to feed the men and women on the pandemic’s front lines.

MGM began dropping off food Tuesday night to first responders. Hundreds of cooked meals were delivered to emergency room workers at Baystate Medical Center.

Other deliveries will take place at the Springfield Police Department, Fire Department and the American Medical Response in the city. The donations follow MGM Springfield’s contribution of 12,000 pounds of food to the food bank of Western Massachusetts.

Robin Richmond, director of food and beverage at the Sheraton Hotel, wants to help the Springfield community. “We are here because we wanted to reach out to the community and help in any way that we could.”

Other partners include the Springfield Thunderbirds, Sheraton Hotel, Hilton Garden Inn, and Uno Pizzeria & Grill