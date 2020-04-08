Local funeral homes in need of personal protective equipment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 outbreak in western Massachusetts has overwhelmed many funeral homes.

In normal times, funerals have proper inventory of essential sanitation products and protective gear, but the recent wave of deaths from the coronavirus has left funeral staff in dire need.

We spoke to one of the directors of Ascher-Zimmerman Funeral Home in Springfield about their shortage of personal protective equipment, and the new risks his employees are facing.

Robert Zimmerman told 22News, “We may average maybe two funerals a week, we’re a small funeral home. We’ve been doing two to three funerals a day. Right now what we do out of an abundance of caution is we treat every case as if it’s COVID-19, as far is our staff is concerned. And the things that we need would be gowns, N95 masks, face shields, suits, Clorox wipes, Lysol spray, and bleach.”

Zimmerman also said they are no longer doing in-house services in an effort to maintain social distancing.