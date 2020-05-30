Local groomers and barbershops adjusting to business amid social distancing guidelines

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The race is on to get haircuts in Massachusetts. Many barbershops and hair salons are all booked up with appointments being made by people in need of a cut.

Ryan Stairs of Agawam told 22News that he’s been getting by without a haircut as best as he can.

“I’ve been wearing hats mostly outside a lot because I just don’t want to deal with it. So this is going to help a lot,” said Stairs.

Its appointment only now at barbershops, but they’ve been busier than ever. ‘The Barber’ in Feeding Hills has been getting calls from all of their regular customers as well as from people in Connecticut since barber shops there are still closed.

Tony Spryzenski, Owner of ‘The Barber’ said that while he’s grateful to be cutting hair he wants to do so safely.

Spryzenski told 22News, “It’s a pleasure to be able to help them. We are able too. But the other part of it we are trying to make sure we take care of our clients that have been loyal to us over the years.”

Dog groomers have also been overwhelmed with appointments, and the state’s new safety guidelines have made for a different experience there.

Laurie Holland, Owner of Dunkin Doggies & Cats, said that business with new restrictions has effected the way they take care of animals.

“We are trying to do it in a safe environment. We have a fenced-in area we bring our dogs into, so that way if we do bring out leashes as opposed to coming in the front door,” said Holland. “We just want to see our customers and get back to making money.”

Dog owners, such as Melissa Cartier, are very relieved to have this service back.

Cartier told 22News, “These guys are much happier when they are groomed. ON CAM Being back open starting with phase 1 has been great I can’t wait for us to be fully open and this is gone.”