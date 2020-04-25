Local gym hosts virtual workout fundraiser to support Baystate Health frontline staff

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A gym in West Springfield had to postpone their grand opening Saturday due to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.

F45 training was supposed to launch their West Springfield location, this weekend but instead they are hosting an online workout to raise money for frontline workers. Their first location in Hadley opened back in 2018. Before the pandemic, they were supposed to open a second gym.

Saturday their workout hosted on zoom is called the “Heroes Hollywood” workout to support frontline staff at Baystate Health. Members and non-members can join the workout from home and follow along with a F45 personal trainer leading the workout. Jessye and Danny Deane who own the gym are donating in honor of every person who attends the virtual workout.

Danny said the workout is appropriate for all fitness levels and you don’t need any equipment. The session will begin at 8 am is $5.00. Click here to register.



