Watch Live
President Trump, White House set to hold coronavirus briefing
Closings and Delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Local gyms struggling financially as Covid-19 keeping customers home

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Covid-19 pandemic has forced numerous small businesses to close due to public gathering restrictions.

Gyms are used to seeing a drop in attendance after January, but the pandemic was something none of them could have prepared for.

Gyms in western Massachusetts have been empty for more than a month. They’re struggling financially and some are trying to get by without the help of any government funding.

It’s been a very difficult time for small businesses and that includes gyms. CrossFit Blue Diamond in East Longmeadow has been helping its members stay active during this time they’ve been distributing dumbbells and holding online classes.

Jennifer Rossi, owner of CrossFit Blue Diamond told 22News that she and fellow staff members are trying their best to engage clients from online.

“Just anything to try to keep them engaged. The unknown is hard as to when we will be able to reopen again but right now we are all trying to stay positive and to get through this together as a community,” said Rossi.

Rossi told 22News they’re fortunate that members are still paying for their monthly memberships because they have yet to receive any financial assistance from the state or federal government. Gyms were included in the first phase of President Trump’s guidelines for reopening the country.

But, they must adhere to strict physical distancing and sanitation protocols. As to when phase one will be implemented has yet to be determined.

President Trump said it’ll be up to the governors to reopen their states. According to Governor Charlie Baker, that won’t be for a while since Massachusetts is still seeing a surge in cases.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today