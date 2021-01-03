Local health care worker shares personal experience with vaccine and battling COVID-19

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Westfield resident, Lisa Chaderjian contracted Covid-19 in April along with some of her co-workers.

“As a health care professional, working with these people its a Russian roulette,” said Chaderjian. “And unfortunately we did get it.”

Her symptoms were so severe, she had to be hospitalized in the ICU.



“I had a horrible time of it,” said Chaderjian “I was out of work for 2 months. I was actually hospitalized and put in the ICU. Fortunately I didn’t need to be intubated.”

Chaderjian told 22News she developed myocarditis, an element of heart failure that wasn’t discovered until late August.



“I was very ill for a very long long time. I couldn’t go and up down stairs and couldn’t walk the length of my house without breathing, it was very scary.”



Her condition has greatly improved and she was able to get the first dose of the vaccine in December. Chaderjian described to 22News the side effects she experienced.



“For me I had the shakes, the chills and myalgias, but it was only 24 hours and then it was fine,” said Chaderjian “I didn’t need anything more than Tylenol. My arm was achy for a couple of days but I would absolutely do it again.”



Chaderjian will be getting the second dose of the vaccine later this month. And even though there is a vaccine now, she says its not a quick fix.



“You need to stay away from people. If we do that, we are cognizant about social distancing and we hold on a little while longer, we will have a very different picture heading into the spring than we did last year,” said Chaderjian.



Massachusetts is still in Phase 1 of its vaccine rollout plan. The next step is getting first responders and long term care facilities vaccinated.