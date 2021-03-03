Local hospitals continue to enforce strict no visitor policies

(WWLP) – COVID-19 cases have been declining and some restrictions in Massachusetts have loosened but, not all of them. If you have a loved one in the hospital you still won’t be able to see them.

Every year hospitals restrict visitation during flu season but, since the start of the pandemic restrictions have been much tighter and enforced for much longer than usual.

People in almost all Baystate hospitals which include Baystate Medical Center, the children’s hospital, and Noble and Wing, will have to stick with virtual visits for now. Baystate Franklin is allowing some visitors on a very restricted basis.

The same goes for Mercy Medical Center and Holyoke Medical Center. No visitors are allowed, only Facetimes and phone calls. Unfortunately, the no visitors policy will last a little longer.

Dr. Robert Roose Chief Medical Officer at Mercy Medical Center told 22News, “here in Hamden County unfortunately we are still a red county and our number of cases per population remains in that higher threshold. Therefore we have not, even at Mercy Medical Center, relaxed those restrictions.”

However, there are some exceptions to the no visitors policy. On a case-by-case basis, all local hospitals will allow a parent, guardian, or caretaker to accompany a patient if needed and if approved, someone receiving end-of-life care may have a guest. One additional person is allowed in maternity wards.

The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home is now allowing in-person visitation.

All visitors are screened and required to wear PPE and social distance. Negative test results are strongly encouraged before visiting and all visits must be scheduled in advance.