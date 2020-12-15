Local hospitals prepare for arrival of COVID-19 vaccines

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts hospitals remain on standby Tuesday morning patiently waiting for their first batch of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines.

Both Mercy and Baystate say they are ready for the vaccine and it will likely be delivered Tuesday morning.

Both hospitals are equipped for proper storage of the vaccine, to maximize shelf life but that won’t be a problem with the first batch.

Hospital officials say the shipment will be coming from their local board of health very soon. Each hospital is expecting just under 1,000 doses by the end of the week.

Once they receive the vaccine, officials at Mercy Medical tell us they have a clinic already set up for employees to begin being inoculated. They say they have around 3,000 staff members who need the vaccine.

Baystate officials say they also have thousands of workers who technically qualify for phase 1 vaccination, so not everyone will get their shot this round.

Both healthcare systems say they have a phased system of their own that will prioritize workers for the vaccine. They hope to start vaccinating staff Tuesday or Wednesday.