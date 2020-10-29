Local hospitals prepare for increase of COVID-19 patients

FILE – In this Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, medical workers tend to a patient suffering from COVID-19 in the Nouvel Hospital Civil of Strasbourg, eastern France. Intensive care wards across France are filling up again with COVID-19 patients. Doctors are scrambling to create new ICU beds elsewhere to accommodate the sick, and asking what went wrong. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As we continue to cope with COVID-19 in our lives, cases are rising like they did in March, and that is putting strain on hospitals.

Baystate Heath and Mercy Medical Center believe they’ll have the staffing and equipment needed for a spike in cases, but they do have concerns with the flu cases rising at the same time.

When we saw the first surge of COVID-19 cases emerge in March, it tested hospitals in ways never seen before. Acquiring enough PPE was one of the biggest challenges to safely treat COVID-19 patients. Now they are facing the possibility of a second wave of cases, with hospitalizations already increasing in the state.

“Looking at hospitalizations increasing, I think there is a lot of worry to be had there about the system being overwhelmed again.” Claire from New Cannan, Conn.

With hospitalizations rising across the country right now, we wanted to find out if local hospitals like Baystate Medical Center are seeing more patients and if they’re ready for a second wave of cases.

Baystate Health and Mercy Medical Center relayed the same message, that’s up to us to help keep their hospitals from being overwhelmed.

“You all at home who are making the decisions to do things differently, to reduce the transmission you are really doing heroic things. As health care providers at the hospital, we are actually the last line in some ways. When illnesses come up, and people are suffering we will take care of you.” Dr. Robert Roose, Chief Medical Officer at Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Roose and Dr. Paez said making mask wearing a habit and avoiding large gatherings will go a long way in stopping the transmission of COVID-19.