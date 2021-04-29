Local hotel confident to see more travelers as state loosens restrictions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Governor’s move to relax COVID-19 restrictions in the final step of the reopening plan is bound to have an affect on the tourism industry.

Local hotels are feeling much more optimistic now, but they know its still a long road back to where they used to be.

At D. Hotel Suites and Spas in Holyoke, they have been seeing an increase in their occupancy.

However, total capacity at the hotel is still capped at 50 percent, and COVID-19 precautions remain in effect, including sanitation of rooms and surfaces, and enforcement of mask wearing. The outdoor mask mandate being lifted, as well as amusement parks and other attractions coming back, can only lead to busier months ahead.

“Its optimism, its excitement, empty hotels have the norm for the last year and half. Having the comfort and our guests having that comfort to travel, its okay to visit, it’s huge,” said Peter Rosskothen, owner of D. Hotel Suites & Spa.

Rosskothen told 22News they are not expecting to see many international guests for a while. He thinks it could take at least another year before they are back to the numbers they had pre-pandemic.

Also, Massachusetts no longer has a travel order, so guests are not required to test negative to stay at hotels. Vaccinations will continue to be a catalyst in the resurgence of the hotel industry.