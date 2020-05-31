Local houses of worship hold mass outdoors as precaution against COVID-19

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More houses of worship are opening back up during phase 1 of Governor Baker’s re-opening plan.

Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament in Westfield re-started their services Saturday with an outdoor setup. The state encourages but doesn’t require outdoor services for places of worship during phase 1 of the plan.

Attendance must still be at only 40 percent capacity even if the service is outside. For inside services, masks must be worn at all times unless for medical reasons someone cannot wear one. People who are not in the same immediate family must also sit six feet apart.

Houses of worship are allowed to refuse entry to someone who is not wearing a mask for a non-medical purpose.