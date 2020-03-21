Watch Live
Local marijuana dispensaries enforcing social distancing guidelines

Coronavirus Local Impact

by: Lianne Zana

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Marijuana dispensary, Berkshire Roots, in Pittsfield is taking steps to ensure their customers stay a safe distance apart.

The pot shop taped off the line outside and placed cones six feet apart to help patrons navigate proper social distancing.

The store is also changing the way it does business.

On their website they’re asking customers to pre-order online and only visit when the store text messages you that your order is ready.

They also close early each night for deep cleaning.

