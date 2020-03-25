Local pot shops to make, donate hand sanitizer to area hospitals

EASTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – A local marijuana dispensary is making their own hand sanitizer and donating it to local hospitals to help health care workers protect themselves and others against COVID-19.

INSA in Easthampton is just one of about a dozen cannabis companies that are banding together to use teir resources to produce hand sanitizer and donate it to Massachsetts hospitals.

The Cannabis Control Commission estimates its members can produce roughly 5,000 gallons of hand sanitzer a week. INSA will be starting to produce their own this week.

“We are trying to do our part and really help where we can. And this is an opportunity we saw that we can contribute and we are happy to do so. We hope all of our employees and customers and everyone in the commonwealth stay healthy,” Peter Gallagher, CFO of INSA Easthampton said.

All non essential businesses in Massachusetts closed Tuesday for the next two weeks which includes all recreational marijuana dispensaries. However, dispensaries can still serve medical marijuana patients.

INSA hopes to distribute their hand sanitizers to area hosptals in western Massachusetts who need it most.