Local mask mandates ending as COVID-19-data indicate positive trends

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wearing a mask is once again a choice in West Springfield and Longmeadow, communities that suspended their mask mandates for public places.

It comes as COVID-19 cases continue to trend in the right direction. Of the 1,274 new COVID-19 cases reported by the state this week, 143 were in western Massachusetts, 83 are in Hampden County. Hospitalizations are also lower, showing fewer people suffering severe symptoms from the virus.

Baystate Health has about 8 percent of all COVID-19 hospitalized patients in Massachusetts and here at Baystate Medical Center they’re down to 38 COVID-19 patients now. Even though hospitalizations are declining, breakthrough infections remain a concern.



“Like you said with all these breakthroughs you don’t know what’s going to happen, I don’t want to see another pandemic,” said Lisa Cody of West Springfield.

About 38 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Massachusetts reported being fully vaccinated. In September, total hospitalizations peaked around 700 for the 7-day average. Its dropped to 528 as of this week.



Springfield will be doing away with its mask mandate Monday, the day after Halloween.