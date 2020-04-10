Local mask supplies low as residents ordered to wear them in public

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – New CDC Guidelines say people wear masks in public, but where can people buy them locally?

The best option, given the lack of supplies nation-wide is to make your own homemade mask with either a bandanna or t-shirt. Shopping in supermarkets is looking a bit different these days. With the majority of shoppers wearing various kinds of masks.

“It’s a different world. It’s kind of almost scary in a sense but it’s not because you know it’s for your own safety,” said Feeding Hills resident, Thomas Schmidt, who got his home-made mask from his sister-in-law. “I didn’t wear them at first. But now that it seems like it’s getting worse I figure I better just be good about it.”

We called a couple local drug stores who told us they did not have any masks in stock. Typically people would find masks in cleaning aisles in supermarkets but Giesler’s in Agawam told 22News that suppliers aren’t even giving store retailers masks because they’re all going to medical professionals.

“About 90 percent of our customers have been wearing the masks right now. A lot of them are homemade and I’m not sure where everyone else is getting them. Giesler’s has got a small supply for us employees to wear,” Assistant Producer Manager, Kevin Powers told 22News.

Powers said employees wearing masks and gloves is not only for their protection, but also for the customers. Giesler’s told us they’re getting a huge shipment of products to restock their shelves Friday night.

Powers said they’ve been constantly stocked with produce despite the sometimes lack of grocery items in the past month.