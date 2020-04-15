Local non-profit donates toilet papers to seniors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local non-profit group is helping provide senior citizens with one of the most coveted items of the COVID-19 pandemic, toilet paper.

Jimmie Mitchell is the youth coordinator for the Springfield Housing Authority. He is also a member of the non-profit “CREW,” a group of 16 African American men who give back to their community.

Members of “CREW” handed out rolls of toilet paper to seniors who live at the Robinson Gardens complex on Robert Dyer Circle.

“We have over 400 rolls of paper that we will be giving out today and I can’t wait to see the smile on their face when we ring their door bell it’s like Merry Christmas,” said Jimmie Mitchell.



Mitchell said Mansfield Paper in West Springfield provided the toilet paper for Tuesday’s deliveries. He had enough to deliver rolls to nearly 70 households.