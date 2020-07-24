Local non-profits receive financial boost from Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A recent survey of Massachusetts nonprofit organizations has found that one-third reported they may have to close due to the financial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Katie Allan Zobel, President & CEO of the Community Foundation (CFWM) of Western Massachusetts shared this information Friday with state Senator Eric Lesser during a Facebook and Twitter virtual interview.

Zobel says they are continuing to look for affiliations and partnerships to help provide support to local nonprofits that supply essential programs and services to the traditionally under-served and vulnerable populations in our region.

The CFWM created the “COVID-19 Response Fund for the Pioneer Valley” in March as an effort to help with emergency assistance, health services, housing and food, as well as child care and education to local organizations that provide those services to those most impacted by the economic and health-related issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Fund has distributed $5.5 million in funds to date.

Zobel said she was heartened by the response to the call for donations for the COVID-19 fund by both businesses and individuals. She said some people donated their $1200 federal stimulus checks.

Founded in 1991, the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts provides grants to nonprofit organizations in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties. The Foundation manages an endowment of $121 million, made up of almost 600 separately identified funds.

If you would like to donate, you can do it online, or you can send a check to: Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts, 333 Bridge Street, Springfield, MA 01103.