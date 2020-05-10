Local nursing home helps connect families during Mother’s Day

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Covid-19 has made it difficult for families to get together in the last couple months. It’s been even harder for family members of residents at nursing homes, with state-mandated no visitation policies.

To spread some joy this Mother’s Day, CareOne in East Longmeadow held special window visits Sunday, so family members could see their loved ones. They were not face-to-face meetings, but they were still meaningful.

Executive director at CareOne, Lizzy Straus, told 22News, “This was a recognition on our end of the difficult time that is not easing off and I think there is a responsibility on the company’s part and family member’s safety, but also create that bridge.”

CareOne had family members schedule their “Mother’s Day windows visits” in advance in order to prevent overcrowding in their parking areas. Staff and family members also had to wear masks and practice social distancing at all times on the property.

For patients still recovering from Covid-19, family members have scheduled virtual visits through FaceTime.