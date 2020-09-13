Local parents optimistic about online learning

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Back to school for most students in Springfield, Holyoke, Chicopee, and Westfield, means learning remotely, at least for the beginning of the school year.

Mother of two Shawndy Bush of Westfield has a daughter entering the 4th grade and a son who’s a high school senior. Like all parents, she’s given a lot of thought to what will happen when education in Westfield resumes on Monday.

Bush told 22News, “It’s going to be a little chaotic, I think, we’re starting with a hybrid model. They’re going to be online for the start. I’m hoping that they’ve done enough to be prepared for, to be chaotic.”

It’s been a trying time for families who’ve seen how an early ill-advised return to school in other states has resulted in illness and regret.

Shawndy Bush salutes local school leaders preparing families for a more cautious approach. She’s not worried.

“I don’t. I went to other families, all back in school so they can be around their peers, and participate in a secure site.” added Bush.

The fall term begins this coming week for thousands of Springfield area school children, in a manner that so many have never before experienced