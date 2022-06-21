SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News heard from local parents as COVID-19 vaccines begin to roll out for children under 5 in Massachusetts.

One parent from Springfield we spoke with said their child is five years old and has already received their COVID-19 vaccine. They told us they understand why parents would be nervous to get the shot done for their child, but added that they knew it was the right decision for their family.

“We went through it and everything was good, we feel safer and we would do it again if we have to,” SAID Luis Reynoso of Springfield.

“I was a little nervous and not nervous at the same time. All kids have to be not scared and not nervous. They have to be brave and calm,” said 5-year-old Daniel Reynoso of Springfield.

If you are looking to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, click here.