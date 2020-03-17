Local police, fire departments issue new rules to prevent spread of coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department, among other local departments, has announced new procedures to reduce the risk of spreading COVID 19.

The department is asking the public to avoid visiting the lobby except in the event of an emergency. They want the public to conduct business over the phone if possible in an effort to limit the potential spread of the virus.

Springfield police are also suspending License to Carry applications and processing beginning Tuesday until further notice.

In Greenfield, the fire department said there will be no public access to the fire station until further notice. For department business, please call the non-emergency line at 413-774-4323, if you have an emergency, call 911.

In Chicopee, the fire stations are currently staffed to provide emergency services. All stations will be closed to the public with the exception of emergencies, for at least the next three weeks.

Monson Fire and Emergency services have decided to do all business transactions from outside the Administrative Assistants office. They have created an area next to the equipment bay where you can go to the window and conduct daily business.

Other local fire and police departments that have made a change includes Wilbraham, Northfield, Orange, Ludlow, and Warren.