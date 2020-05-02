Local public housing authorities receive second wave of relief funds

by: Duncan MacLean

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Urban Housing and Development issued a second wave of relief funds to communities Friday, providing $26-million to people living in Massachusetts public housing.

A number of western Massachusetts housing authorities received money, including Lowell, Chicopee, Northampton, Springfield, Pittsfield and Amherst. Springfield received the biggest chunk of $1.4-million.

The funds are meant to assist public housing authorities in caring for their residents during COVID-19 by providing PPE, and offsetting costs like childcare and travel for testing.

