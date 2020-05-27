Local real estate company thanks frontline workers with $500 credit

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Kelley and Katzer Real Estate in West Springfield are giving a $500 credit to first responders/front line worker who buys or sells a home from now until September.

According to Joe Kelley, co-owner of Kelley and Katzer Real Estate, the company decided to give back to front line workers who have been working during the COVID-19 pandemic and choose to buy or sell a house through Kelley and Katzer until September.

“During these difficult times, it’s so important to lend a helping hand. We feel it’s only right to help all of these hard-working people who have risked their lives with a credit. We know it’s not much but our hopes is it will help buy them an appliance or two or use towards any future home improvement project,” Kelley said.

Joe Kelley and Christine Katzer presented their first $500 credit check to a first time home buyer and West Springfield Police Officer, Andrew Carney, Wednesday at 9 a.m.

“I was so surprised and appreciative of the $500 credit from Kelley & Katzer Real Estate. When you are buying a home, especially your first one, the expenses add up quick. This credit will go a long way towards my move and renovations.” Andy Carney said.

“We hope to help as many first responders and front line workers looking to buy or sell with our company as we can,” Kelley & Katzer said.