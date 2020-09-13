Local residents and restaurants expressing new concerns following latest CDC study

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new CDC study is raising concerns about COVID-19 and eating out. Restaurants were first restricted to outdoor dining early on in Phase 2, but you can now eat inside too.

According to the CDC, you do have a lower risk of contracting the virus dining outside.

Shirley Momakeo of Holyoke told 22News that she and her loved ones have been dining outside.

“We are listening to the health reports and the suggestions and its such a beautiful day. We have been doing this all summer we haven’t dined inside to eat,” said Momakeo.

In the CDC study, adults with positive COVID-19 test results were approximately twice as likely to have reported dining at a restaurant than were those with negative test results.

The CDC cites the difficulty to maintain social distancing and mask use while eating at a restaurant.



Here at Rusty’s place in Holyoke, preventing the spread of COVID-19 is their number one priority. They opened up this outdoor dining area, but in the winter they’ll have to shut it down and that means fewer customers.

And without any more loans, Owner Carol Bobeal told 22News they have to purchase PPE out of pocket. They’re also more expensive.

Bobeal told 22News, “Even a box of gloves, which used to be $28 is now $105.”

Bobeal is confident though that the restaurant is as safe as it can be.

“It is and anything I hear or find or read about that will better help the restaurant we are jumping on board,” said Bobeal.

If a restaurant has a COVID-19 case, it must temporarily close to undergo cleaning.

In that CDC study, participants weren’t asked to list whether they dined inside or outside at a restaurant.