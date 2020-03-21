Breaking News
22 people have tested positive for coronavirus by Baystate Health
Local residents enjoying safe outdoor activities while maintaining social distancing

Coronavirus Local Impact

by: Duncan MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With a number of high-profile local events suspended due to the outbreak, western Massachusetts residents had to find other ways to enjoy a sunny spring day, while maintaining social distance.

Mount Tom was a popular destination this afternoon for families trying to stay sane during this time of social distancing.

Outdoor activities like hiking are appropriate and safe during the outbreak, so long as you maintain social distance and ONLY interact with people you are sharing your household with.

Fathers such as Devin Perry from West Springfield, whose quarantine groups include children, who were eager to get out of the house.

“We have this two month 10-year-old Penelope who has been off the walls so we wanted to get her some fresh air like you said you can still do this while practicing social distancing so it’s just nice to get outside,” said Perry.

Fellow West Springfield parent Kait Forest told 22News that she is trying to maintain social distancing with family members, which has been difficult.

“We haven’t hugged but we are still with each other, we are maintaining our distance so how can we maintain our distance but maintain our social compassion and kindness for each other,” said Forest

Compassion and kindness are certainly important in times like this as we go through this crisis as a global community.

