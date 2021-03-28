Local residents feeling better about pandemic, as more get fully vaccinated

JoAnn Lewis receives a COVID-19 vaccination from a Washington National Guard medic at Town Toyota Center on January 26, 2021 in Wenatchee, Washington. As Washington opens several mass vaccination sites this week, Gov. Jay Inslee announced that 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)-COVID-19 cases are starting to spike in some communities, with new strains of the virus circulating.

“Its a race getting everyone vaccinated until this variant becomes the dominant strain,” said Dr. Armando Paez, Chief of Baystate Medical Center’s Infectious Diseases Division.

As new red communities, Palmer, Lee, and Monson are now behind the rest, in stopping the spread of infection. Health officials say until herd immunity is reached, mask wearing and physical distancing in public needs to continue. At the same time, vaccinations have people feeling better about the pandemic.



“I haven’t seen my sister in months and months, she’s getting her second dose in Connecticut,” said Karen Swenson of Springfield. “So in two weeks we are going to get together for something.”



Vaccinations are making people feel safer now than they were in months past, but the fact of the matter is, many people haven’t even got their first dose yet. Only 36 percent of Massachusetts population has gotten to that point.



“I’m concerned about people not getting the vaccine, because of distrust of the government, distrust of the vaccine,” said Swenson.

The latest vaccination numbers in the state show that more than 1, 136,000 people are fully vaccinated from the virus, or about 17 percent of the state’s population.



When you look at full vaccinations county-by-county, Hampden County has the lowest percentage in the region at 13 percent, while in Berkshire County, 23 percent are fully vaccinated.