Local residents line up for drive-thru Big E creampuffs

Coronavirus Local Impact

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cars began lining up as early as 10 a.m. for the cream puff drive-thru.

Visitors were asked to wear masks and placed their orders once they met with staff members.

People like Marie Cowell drove a long way to pick up their favorite desserts.

“The Big E has always been a part of our lives and so has been the cream puffs and eclairs and all the foods we wanted to come down here and support.”

Debbie Baldiga of Chicopee told 22News that no matter what she had to come and get her traditional Big E creampuff and eclair.

“There is no Big E this year and every year I have to get my cream puff and eclair and I said this is perfect. people can still get a taste of the big e without it being there. I think they should do this every weekend.”

Residents went on to say how they hope the Big E holds the “cream puff drive-thru” more weekends in the future, along with other fair food vendors.

