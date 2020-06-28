Local residents maintaining social distance in recreational areas

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – At Chicopee Memorial State Park, visitors enjoyed taking a dip in the water and laying out in the sun.

Other parts of the country are seeing upticks in COVID-19 cases as recreational areas reopen.

We spoke to Chicopee resident, Daniel Tereso about whether he is concerned about seeing similar spikes here in the northeast.

Tereso told 22News, “It’s defiitely a concern for me because I have multiple sclerosis so my immune system has been very compromised so for me it’s definitely something that I keep an eye on.”

Fellow Chicopee local, Laura Cote, told 22News that she and family members are doing their best to stay socially distant.

“What we are doing it is we’re just staying away from people that we normally don’t spend time with. So even though we’re here where other people are, we keep our distance,” said Cote.

Swimming areas and local state parks are now open to the public, but guests are still urged to practice safe social distancing and CDC guidelines.