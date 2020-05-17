Local residents optimistic about Gov. Baker’s gradual reopening efforts

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Life hasn’t been normal for the last two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state-imposed restrictions on public gatherings and closed non-essential businesses to limit the spread of the virus.

On Monday, Governor Charlie Baker is expected to reveal the details of Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan. There have been arguments made for and against reopening the economy right now.

Downtown Northampton has been pretty quiet with so many retail stores closed and restaurants only doing takeout. Residents are very curious to see what governor Baker will decide to do Monday.

Liz Cole, a Northampton resident told 22News that she is happy Baker is giving specific openings for certain businesses.

“I’m glad I’m not the Governor and I don’t have to make this call because it’s impossible to know what is safe,” said Cole.

Many residents are feeling cooped up, but some are trying to stay optimistic and look at the positives, like Steven Harris.

Harris told 22News, “It definitely has strengthened community ties. Everybody is concerned about everybody as well as their friends and family. I don’t want to get anyone, sick, I don’t want anyone getting me sick.”

As far as business, many desperately need to resume operations and earn an income again. According to the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, more than 1,200 businesses in the state may permanently close if they are not allowed to reopen by the end of the month.