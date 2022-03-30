SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Wednesday, 22News heard from local people after the FDA and CDC approved a second booster shot, and 22News spoke with people to see if they would get another booster.

“If I get sick, it wouldn’t be that big of an issue, I would recover within a week. But it’s the other people in my life that I care about that I don’t want sick,” said Amanda Melo-Nieves of Leverett.

Extra protection against COVID-19 is now available here in western Massachusetts, The FDA and CDC now recommending a second covid booster shot.

“There’s evidence that it may really prevent hospitalization and death,” said Dr. Armando Paez, Infectious Disease Physician at Baystate Medical Center.

The fourth dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is for people ages 50 and older, and those who are immunocompromised 12 and up.

“I have very close friends and family who have gotten covid and it’s not something I never want to experience. If I could prevent it by getting another booster I would definitely do that,” said Amanda Melo-Nieves.

The second booster can now be given at least four months after the last dose of a COVID vaccine. According to health experts, whether or not you should get the booster is dependent on your health risk as well as the COVID situation within your community.

Some experts say be calculated when you get the shot, adding that if you live in an area where cases are low, and you get the booster now, the protection may not be as strong months later if there is an uptick in cases.

“We need to stay open in order to provide business for our employees. So it’s more about us as owners being able to protect people and create a safe working environment,” said Kel Komenda, owner of Many Graces Farm and Design.

Experts also say make sure to contact your primary care for this particular booster shot, to discuss if now is the time to get the extra jab.

To make an appointment for your next shot, click here.