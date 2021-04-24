Local residents react to state’s resumption of J&J vaccine

FILE – In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. With a green light from federal health officials, several states resumed use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, April 24. Among the venues where it’s being deployed is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where free vaccinations were available to anyone 18 or older. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts will now resume the use of the J & J vaccine after it caused medical issues for some people.

According to the Department of Public Safety, providers can resume administering the J & J vaccine immediately. This after, the FDA and CDC issued concerns about the vaccine, early last week.

The reason for concern was for a rare, but severe blood clot condition reported in approximately six people nationwide. This led the state to put a hold on distributing the vaccine.

22News spoke with a nurse from Granby who said the more vaccine options available, the better.

“I think it’s well worth getting the shot, so you’re protected, you protect the ones that you love,” said Nancy Engelbrecht. “I really think the only way to get ahead of this is having people get the vaccine whether it’s Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer. We just really need to get ahead of this pandemic.”



Individuals are still being encouraged to reach out to their healthcare provider if they have received the J&J vaccine and have any concerns.