Local residents resorting to hiking to help cope during the pandemic

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP)- It’s been more than a month now since Governor Baker issued the stay-at home advisory to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Public health officials have been urging people to leave their homes for essential activities only, like grocery shopping. But they recommend staying active for both physical and mental health.

“I’m feeling like everyone’s cooped up and I know it’ll be sometimes difficult to stay distant,” said Nasia Benvenetoladin of Shutesbury. “Its important for me to see my friends and get exercise for my mental health.

Hiking is one of the few hobbies you can actually still do in Massachusetts. The Notch Visitor Center is a popular hiking spot in Amherst. In fact on Saturday it was so busy that the parking lot was completely full. There was a massive electronic sign in the parking lot urging hikers to practice social distancing. Hiking has been serving as one way for people to take their minds off the pandemic.

“I feel a lot safer by social distancing and wearing a mask, and I feel like it helps a lot by just getting out of the house and seeing my friends and stuff, said Eva Weigand-Whittier of Northampton

UMass Amherst student Matthew Nagler said, “I work out on a consistent basis. Hiking is a great opporutrnity to get out into the woods and get away from the phone. This is my time away from the phone.”

To stay safe on the trails, experts recommend warning other hikers as you pass. And if are showing any Covid-19 symptoms, make sure to stay home.